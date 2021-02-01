Papoose Is Back With Bars On "Brave Thinker"

In case you've forgotten, Papoose has bars. In fact, the rapper made sure to issue a reminder over the weekend, dropping off a brand new surprise album called January. Boasting production and features from Wiz Khalifa, Statik Selektah, Cool & Dre, and more, the project goes a long way in reminding the masses of how Pap gets down on the mic. Though there are plenty of strong moments to draw from, one of the project's standout cuts arrives on the Statik Selektah-laced "Brave Thinker," a hazy boom-bap track that creeps along with the slightest mischievous edge.

Though Papoose never raises his energy, he doesn't need to -- his effortless flow exudes the confidence of a practiced veteran emcee. One that seldom gets mad at the state of the rap game -- only disappointed. "Taught the industry the alphabet then explained deeper, then I taught it backward I feel like a first-grade teacher," spits Pap, before switching gears. "Pitching like the Cleveland Indians when they spanked Jeter / nocturnal nighttime dark hustler, the day sleeper." Be sure to check this one out now, and sound off if you're happy to hear some new music from Papoose.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

One point eight million followers on my page meter

To my followers, congrats, you have a great leader

Taught the industry the alphabet then explained deeper,

Then I taught it backward I feel like a first-grade teacher