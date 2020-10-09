mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Papoose Is An "Endangered Species" On New Album Featuring Conway The Machine, French Montana, DJ Premier, & More

Alex Zidel
October 09, 2020 10:49
Endangered Species
Papoose

Papoose delivers strong bars on his new album "Endangered Species" with features from Conway The Machine, French Montana, and more.


An iconic emcee, Papoose is back with another new full-length project titled Endangered Species.

Active as one of the most buzzworthy New York City-based rappers of the last few decades, Papoose has become a family man in recent years. However, he's still got a lot to say. When his wife and kids have gone to sleep, the 42-year-old slips into the studio and unleashes his frustration, asserting himself as an above-average spitter who can still run circles around many of our favorite rappers. 

Although his new album Endangered Species is a quick listen, only spanning thirty-five minutes, it's a lyrical showcase that you don't hear every day in 2020. If wordplay is your thing, this one is a must for you.

The album features guest verses from Conway The Machine and French Montana, as well as production from DJ Premier.

Listen to the project below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Billionaire
2. Boxcutter
3. Cobra Scale
4. Kickback (feat. Conway The Machine & French Montana)
5. The Human Body (The Brain)
6. Covid-19
7. Maturity
8. Hate Be Real
9. Numerical Slaughter 2
10. Antidote (feat. Nigel Hall)
11. Workin (feat. DJ Premier)
12. Tribute

