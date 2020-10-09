Papoose Is An "Endangered Species" On New Album Featuring Conway The Machine, French Montana, DJ Premier, & More

An iconic emcee, Papoose is back with another new full-length project titled Endangered Species.

Active as one of the most buzzworthy New York City-based rappers of the last few decades, Papoose has become a family man in recent years. However, he's still got a lot to say. When his wife and kids have gone to sleep, the 42-year-old slips into the studio and unleashes his frustration, asserting himself as an above-average spitter who can still run circles around many of our favorite rappers.

Although his new album Endangered Species is a quick listen, only spanning thirty-five minutes, it's a lyrical showcase that you don't hear every day in 2020. If wordplay is your thing, this one is a must for you.

The album features guest verses from Conway The Machine and French Montana, as well as production from DJ Premier.

Tracklist:

1. Billionaire

2. Boxcutter

3. Cobra Scale

4. Kickback (feat. Conway The Machine & French Montana)

5. The Human Body (The Brain)

6. Covid-19

7. Maturity

8. Hate Be Real

9. Numerical Slaughter 2

10. Antidote (feat. Nigel Hall)

11. Workin (feat. DJ Premier)

12. Tribute