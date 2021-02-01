mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Papoose Drops Surprise New Album, "January"

Cole Blake
February 01, 2021 00:10
January
Papoose

Papoose surprised fans with an unexpected new album, Sunday.


Legendary rapper Papoose has returned with a new surprise album, January, which is available on streaming services now.

The project comes just months after his last effort, Endangered Species, which dropped during the tail-end of 2020. The aptly named January features work from Wiz Khalifa, Brady Watt, Statik Selektah, and more.

Papoose recently revealed that he plans on retiring at the end of 2021, during an interview with the HollywoodLife Podcast:  “After this year, I’m not rapping no more. So, I just want to make sure I make it special. I’m done. I’m done,” he revealed. “I’ve grown in life. I’m in a different space in my life now. So many people who wanted to see me be successful in music, they’re not even here anymore.”

Papoose says he plans to release a new project every month of his final year.

Check out Papoose's new album, January, down below.

Tracklist:

In The Crib Dancing (prod by Brady Watt)
Is It Worth It feat Wiz Khalifa & Brady Watt [prod by Brady Watt]
Capitol BS [prod by Brady Watt]
I Wanna Know [prod by Statik Selektah]
Trick You Off The Street
No Feelings [prod by Cool & Dre]
Brave Thinker [prod by Statik Selektah]
Obituary 2020 [prod by E Dubb]
Reject