Papoose Drops Off New Mixtape "Food For Thought"

Aron A.
July 24, 2019 20:40
Food For Thought
Papoose

Papoose got nothing but bars on his latest project.


Papoose hasn't lost even a bit of his touch over the years. As he's been wowing us since the late 90s and is still as potent as a lyricist as he's always been. Although it felt like he was absent for a few years, he's still been putting in work. The rapper came through with his new project, Underrated earlier this year but he isn't done just yet. Today, the rapper blesses fans with his new project Food For Thought. The rapper brings it back to the essence of mixtapes with his new drop. The project is 10 songs in length with each of them running from a little over a minute to three minutes. Pap takes on classic instrumentals from DJ Cannon, 2Pac, LL Cool J and more.

Peep his new project below. 

