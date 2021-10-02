Papoose Closes Out "September" With His Latest Project

Papoose has plans to retire the microphone for good. The rapper stated at the top of the year that 2021 would be his final year actively delivering bars for the fans. Thankfully, he's unveiling a ton of new music before he makes his formal farewell.

"To show my humble and sincere appreciation to all of my supporters and fans, I’ve decided to release a new project every month in 2021; with each project being titled after the current month. This is something I’ve never done before; but I’m excited," he told Complex earlier this year.

September is the latest project from the Brooklyn MC. Laced with 8 songs in total, the project includes appearances from lyrical heavyweights such as Method Man, Cappadonna, and Lil Wayne.

Each project Pap's dropped this year has gotten better and better. Press play on September below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.