Papoose Caps Off Year-Long Run With "December"

Each month of 2021, Papoose delivered a new project after declaring that he'd be hanging up the microphone forever. Fans were shocked but Pap made it clear that he'd be leaving the rap game on a high note. Each project he dropped boasted contributions from elite producers and MCs in hip-hop and his final project of the series, December is no different. December consists of 9 songs in total with appearances from Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne, Remy Ma, 2 Chainz, Capo, Vado, and more. On the production side, Pap recruits Swizz Beatz, Stan The Man, Gemcrates, Fonkstarr, and Russ, who also contributes vocals on "No No."

Check out Papoose's latest project, December below and sound off with your favorite song off of the EP in the comment section.