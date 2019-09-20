The code of the streets is being called into question, literally, as Tekashi 6ix9ine has testified for the last three days in court for his kidnapping trial. 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, has been preparing for his time on the stand for the better part of a year. Almost immediately after being arrested in 2018, Hernandez turned into a government informant, and the world has watched, or at least read reports of, his recent gripping testimony.

He's made claims that Cardi B, Jim Jones, and Trippie Redd are all gang members and admitted to ordering a hit on Chief Keef's life, and with each passing day, the hip hop world's opinions regarding Hernandez's cooperation has intensified. Everyone has their own point of view about "snitching" and many haven't been afraid to share it, but Brooklyn rapper Papoose wants to lay to rest that telling everyone's business to authorities is defensible.

On Thursday, Papoose tweeted, "Police got the blue code. The mafia has the code of silence. The govt has the gag order. Politicians plead the 5th. Yet they try to make our culture think snitching is ok. Snitching is not a street thing... it’s just morally wrong."

The quote was shared throughout multiple social media platforms and there was overwhelming support for the rapper, however, there were some who still felt compassion for Hernandez. There were those who didn't mind that he turned on his fellow associates, especially after learning that they robbed him, kidnapped him, and may have plotted to kill him. Is there ever a time when snitching is justified?