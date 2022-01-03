mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Papoose Calls On Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Remy Ma & Busta Rhymes For "Thought I Was Gonna Stop" Remix

Aron A.
January 03, 2022 13:06
Papoose unveils the remix to "Thought I Was Gonna Stop" ft. Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma, and 2 Chainz.


No one had a run in 2021 like Papoose. Ahead of his supposed retirement, the rapper emerged with a new project every single month, proving that he's not one to mess with when it comes to punchlines. Among the releases included a plethora of bangers including, "Thought I Was Gonna Stop" ft. Lil Wayne from September.

The rapper just came through with his final project, December over the weekend which included a monstrous remix of "Thought I Was Gonna Stop" alongside Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, 2 Chainz, and his wife, Remy Ma. Each rapper goes bar-for-bar on this one, flipping the original and turning it into an excellent posse cut to kick off the new year.

Check out the remix to Papoose's "Thought I Was Gonna Stop" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Everything I touch, I make it hot until your color tanned
Hard of hearing n***a see the ‘blicka’ make ya understand
Quicker see ya blow the money, sick about a hundred grand
Still the type to wrap a hundred grand in couple rubber band

Papoose
