Papoose & Lil Wayne Team Up In "Thought I Was Gonna Stop" Music Video

Papoose links up with Lil Wayne for the "Thought I Was Gonna Stop" music video.

Papoose might be inching towards retirement but he's proven that his pen will truly be missed when he decides to hang up the mic. The rapper's been offering a new project every single month of 2021 and each one seems to get better. He's traded bars with the best of 'em and locked in with some of the greatest producers of all time.

On the last project he released, September, he surprised fans with a new collaboration with Lil Wayne titled, "Thought I Was Gonna Stop." While two rappers flexed their lyrical prowess on the track, they finally dropped the music video for the record this week. Pap and Wayne lock in behind a green paisley-print backdrop as they deliver their respective verses. The video cuts to solo shots of Pap rapping in front of a stack of speakers and Weezy sitting on a gold low-rider with his favorite beverage in his hand.