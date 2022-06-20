Papoose & Bangladesh Connect On "Cap"

It seems that Papoose's plans to retire have been delayed. The rapper announced in early 2021 that he would be hanging up the microphone but he intended to leave behind a slew of new music first. Every month, Pap came through with a new body of work that consisted of original music and freestyles. He pulled through from January to December but it seems that he has more music in the arsenal that he wants to release first.

This week, the rapper came through with his latest collaboration alongside Bangladesh title, "Cap." Bangladesh cooks up a soulful instrumental and Pap flexes the extent of his wordplay through the word "cap."

Check out the latest from Pap below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics

I used to sell capsules back when I sold crack

But thank God, I changed by life, got out of that

Now I'm just capitalizing off of rap

(We The Best) captivating on the track