Paper Route Empire's Kenny Muney Drops "Muney Talk" Project

Paper Route Empire has churned out another promising talent from Memphis as Kenny Muney returns to drop off his full-length Muney Talk project.

The effort is outfitted with 17 tracks that find Kenny going solo for the entire run of the effort save for three slots reserved for the weighty namesakes of Key Glock, Young Dolph, and PeeWee Longway. Laced with familiar southern swagger and street tales, the new project solidifies Kenny has a viable name to keep an eye on as the new year creeps up.

Get into Muney Talk down below and sound off with your thoughts down below.