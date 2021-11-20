Pap Chanel Links With Future, Herion Young, & Blac Youngsta On “Pretty & Paid 2.0”

Pap Chanel has officially declared the month of November as Papvember in preparation for the roll-out of her newest album, Pretty & Paid 2.0. The 15-track project hit DSPs on Friday, and has been in constant rotation for fans of the “Country Girl” ever since.

The 22-year-old debuted the original version of Pretty & Paid in September of 2020. Seeing as the project was wildly successful, she’s now dropped off eight additional tracks, including a collaboration with Future and Herion Young on “Gucci Bucket Hat.”





Other new titles include “Don’t Know,” “I’m From,” “Bipolar,” “Whoa Dere,” “Apple Jacks,” “Hurt,” and “Okay Den.” The only other collaboration on Pretty & Paid 2.0 comes from Memphis, Tennessee native, Blac Youngsta.

“This A BIG reminder that I’m nothing to play with. MUAAHH” Pap Chanel wrote to her Instagram followers on November 9th, showing off a sultry pose on the cover. Earlier today, the “Big Way” artist shared that the album has made it’s way into the Top 10 U.S. Hip-Hop Chart on iTunes.

Who would you like to see Pap collaborate with on her next release?

Tracklist:

1. Won’t Tell

2. Big Way

3. 2 Way Street (feat. Blac Youngsta)

4. Country Girl

5. Get Down

6. Perfect

7. Wonderful

8. Don’t Know

9. Gucci Bucket Hat (with Future) (feat. Herion Young)

10. I’m From

11. Bipolar

12. Whoa Dere

13. Apple Jacks

14. Hurt

15. Okay Den