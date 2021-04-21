Pap Chanel Drops Off "Welcome To Pap World"

It's always refreshing to download a new mixtape where an MC would simply tackle popular production to prove just how sharp their pen is. It was a common practice throughout the mixtape era but since it's hard to monetize off of those projects, it seems to be less frequent than many would hope.

Pap Chanel, however, returned this week with her latest project, Welcome To Pap World where she rips through some of the hottest hip-hop production of all time. Chanel flexes her lyrical muscle and versatile flow over more recent hit records like Offset and Cardi B's "Clout," Clipse's "Grindin'," and more.

Pap's proven that she could dominate the clubs with singles like "Gucci Bucket Hat" but Welcome To Pap World might be what wins over the bar-heavy enthusiasts.

Check it out below.