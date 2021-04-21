mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pap Chanel Drops Off "Welcome To Pap World"

Aron A.
April 20, 2021 20:41
41 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Welcome To Pap World
Pap Chanel

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Pap Chanel takes on some classic hip-hop beats for "Welcome To Pap World."


It's always refreshing to download a new mixtape where an MC would simply tackle popular production to prove just how sharp their pen is. It was a common practice throughout the mixtape era but since it's hard to monetize off of those projects, it seems to be less frequent than many would hope. 

Pap Chanel, however, returned this week with her latest project, Welcome To Pap World where she rips through some of the hottest hip-hop production of all time. Chanel flexes her lyrical muscle and versatile flow over more recent hit records like Offset and Cardi B's "Clout," Clipse's "Grindin'," and more.

Pap's proven that she could dominate the clubs with singles like "Gucci Bucket Hat" but Welcome To Pap World might be what wins over the bar-heavy enthusiasts.

Check it out below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Pap Chanel Drops Off "Welcome To Pap World"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject