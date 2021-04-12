This NFL offseason has been mostly characterized by the sheer amount of quarterbacks that are up for grabs right now. Many are moving on to new teams and as a result, various clubs are doing everything they can to get a hold of a new franchise player. The Carolina Panthers were a team in need of a new quarterback and just last week, they went out and acquired Sam Darnold via trade.

Many thought they would be going after Deshaun Watson, but with his current legal battles, it's clear that going out to get him would prove to be difficult. However, according to Peter King of NBC, the Panthers aren't closing the door on Watson just yet.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

In King's report, he notes that the Panthers would still be interested in Watson if the price were right. Of course, the Texans would be asking a whole lot for him given the fact he is a top-five QB in the league. For now, however, the Panthers will have to operate with Darnold, as it remains to be seen whether or not Watson will be eligible to play in the NFL as of next season.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

