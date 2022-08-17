In the lead-up to the NFL regular season, teams like to hold joint practices. These practices are usually held ahead of preseason matches featuring the two respective teams. This year, some NFL teams are holding these joint sessions, including the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots.

The Panthers and Patriots have practiced together quite a bit this week and at times, things have gotten testy, with players from both rosters engaging in fights. Today, an all-out brawl broke out as Christian McCaffrey was tackled in a pretty violent fashion considering this is just the preseason. In the clip below, McCaffrey threw the ball at Deatrich Wise Jr. which then led to a war on the field.

As you can see in yet another Twitter video, the brawl got pretty bad as a plethora of players from both sides were intermingled. Eventually, the brawl made its way over to the stands where fans were sitting down and minding their own business. One player even got tossed into the stands and fell over, hitting a woman's foot with his helmet. It was a pretty rough scene, and we're sure both coaches were unimpressed with what happened.

With these two teams set to take each other on this Friday, we are definitely going to be in for a testy matchup.