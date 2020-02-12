Cam Newton has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the last decade although unfortunately, his last few seasons have been plagued by various injuries. After coming back from a shoulder injury last season, Newton hurt his foot and was sidelined for an entire season. Newton recently commented on his situation and assured Panthers fans that he would be back and better than ever.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s David Newton, Panthers owner David Tepper sang a completely different tune. As he explains, Newton hasn't been healthy is quite some time and he won't discuss Newton's future until he knows for sure what's going on. Based on the tone of his comments, Tepper seems frustrated and it could spell trouble for the Panthers in the future.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

“Listen, I’m not a doctor,” Tepper said. “And I’ve said it a million times: ‘Is he healthy?’ He’s not a doctor. There’s a lot of different things that can happen. But first is, is he healthy? Tell me that, and then we can talk.”

Heading into the offseason, it will be interesting to see what becomes of Newton's situation. There have been trade rumors surrounding the star and if he is, indeed moved, then we're in for one peculiar news cycle.