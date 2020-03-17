The Carolina Panthers have reportedly granted Cam Newton permission to seek a trade, bringing to an end his nine-year run with the franchise. Panthers General manager Marty Hurney confirmed the reports on Tuesday morning, as he explained that the organization will work with Newton's agent to ensure a trade that is in the best interest of both parties.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Newton, who will turn 31 in May, has suffered a number of shoulder and foot issues since his MVP season in 2015, including the Lisfranc injury that limited him to just two games last season. GM Matt Hurney issued the following statement on Tuesday regarding the imminent trade.

"One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft," Hurney said. "Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts."

The Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the teams searching for a new starting quarterback, as are the New England Patriots, who learned today that Tom Brady will be playing elsewhere next season. Newton, the 2011 No. 1 overall pick out of Auburn, is owed $18.6 million in 2020 and is slated to become a free agent in 2021.