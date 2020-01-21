Pamela Anderson and her ex-boyfriend Jon Peters have come back into each other's lives after they first dated and broke up 30 years ago. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pamela and Jon secretly got married on January 20th in Malibu and the wedding marks their fifth time walking down the aisle for both of them.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” Jon told the publication. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but -- for 35 years -- I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild -- in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.” Jon is a famed film producer known for A Star Is Born (the original and the latest rendition) as well as The Witches of Eastwick, Caddyshack and more.

Jon first met Pamela when she was just 19-years-old at the Playboy mansion. "I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star. We ended up living together. Of course, Hefner loved her and saw her beauty," Jon previously explained.

Pamela's famous exes have been Tommy Lee, Adil Rami, Rick Salomon and Kid Rock.



Vince Bucci/Getty Images