Paloma Ford Taps Rick Ross For R&B Single "All For Nothing"

Rebuilding after heartbreak is the theme of Paloma Ford's recently released project, X Tapes. The R&B songbird shared her latest mixtape last Friday, and the project only donned one feature from Rick Ross. Paloma pours her heart out on every track, including "All For Nothing" where she shares the stage with the leader of Maybach Music.

"In this business where it feels like so much has little to do with art, it’s not an easy task to remain true to yourself and I'm genuinely happy that I was able to create this project that focused on what matters most to me—the art of music," Paloma said of X Tapes. "I'm fulfilled with knowing that at least one person found healing in my music; the same healing I received making this project." Stream the slow-burning "All For Nothing" and let us know what you think of Paloma Ford and Rick Ross's collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

Maybe my loss is a blessing

It wasn't love, just a lesson

And could it be I am delusional?

To come to conclusions that you really wanted me for your own

Could've been told me but honestly, I probably should've known