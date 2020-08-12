mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Paloma Ford Taps Rick Ross For R&B Single "All For Nothing"

Erika Marie
August 11, 2020 20:39
113 Views
00
0
Paloma Ford, Jalil MilesPaloma Ford, Jalil Miles
Paloma Ford, Jalil Miles

All For Nothing
Paloma Ford Feat. Rick Ross

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The R&B singer links with the rapper for her heartbreak single from her "X Tapes" project.


Rebuilding after heartbreak is the theme of Paloma Ford's recently released project, X Tapes. The R&B songbird shared her latest mixtape last Friday, and the project only donned one feature from Rick Ross. Paloma pours her heart out on every track, including "All For Nothing" where she shares the stage with the leader of Maybach Music.

"In this business where it feels like so much has little to do with art, it’s not an easy task to remain true to yourself and I'm genuinely happy that I was able to create this project that focused on what matters most to me—the art of music," Paloma said of X Tapes. "I'm fulfilled with knowing that at least one person found healing in my music; the same healing I received making this project." Stream the slow-burning "All For Nothing" and let us know what you think of Paloma Ford and Rick Ross's collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

Maybe my loss is a blessing
It wasn't love, just a lesson
And could it be I am delusional?
To come to conclusions that you really wanted me for your own
Could've been told me but honestly, I probably should've known

Paloma Ford
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  113
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Paloma Ford Rick Ross X Tapes
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Paloma Ford Taps Rick Ross For R&B Single "All For Nothing"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject