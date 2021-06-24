Paloma Ford Shares Visual To Rick Ross-Assisted Single, "All For Nothing"

The song is taken from Ford's 2020 EP "X TAPES" & the pair link up for a stunning music video.

Back in August 2020, we were in the thick of quarantine, but by the late summer, artists fell into a new groove with how and when they were releasing new music. It was then that Paloma Ford shared her sophomore project X Tapes, and while we're quickly approaching the year anniversary of the record's release, Ford has returned with a visual to her collaboration with Rick Ross.

The singer and the Florida rapper star in the Chandler Lass-directed visual and Rozay previously spoke about what it was like filming the clip. “When I pulled up on the set, Paloma told me the concept and it was so clean, so classic," he told Billboard. "When I use the word simple, I love that word because it means I understood it from the very first statement. It was extremely clear. The record is incredible, so make sure you stream and vibe to it right now.”

Elsewhere, Paloma Ford spoke of her track with Ross and why it was important for her to take the time to create a music video for the single. “'All For Nothing' is the lead track for X TAPES and reflects the essence of the project. It's the climax to a moment where things fall apart, and you have the choice to move past it or bask in the loss," she said.

"It’s about having that true moment of honesty with yourself. I wanted the concept to be as strong as the lyrics and the message in the song and reflect my journey through love, loss, and the power behind these moments.” Stream the music video for Paloma Ford's "All For Nothing" featuring Rick Ross and let us know what you think.