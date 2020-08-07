Paloma Ford Releases Sultry Sophomore Project "X Tapes" Featuring Rick Ross

Continuing to stake her claim as an R&B contender is Paloma Ford who shared her latest project, X Tapes, today (August 7). It's been four years since she dropped off her debut EP Nearly Civilized, and in an exclusive interview with HNHH, Paloma shared how both she, and her music, has evolved. "I just went through that stage of, ‘Okay, what is the story that I want to tell now?’," she told us. "I did records that were all uptempo and explored that side. That’s something that I had never done before. When it came down to it I was like, ‘Who is Paloma Ford?'"

X Tapes is a seven-track offering that floats in and out of heartbreak as Paloma Ford sings her way through sharing her personal experiences with the world. She previously told us that with music, she wants to create a "vibe"—even calling herself a "Vibe Curator'—and she certainly does that with this record. There is only one feature on X Tapes and that comes from Rick Ross who makes an appearance on the standout track "All For Nothing," and it's unsurprising that this is song is the songbird's next single. Stream Paloma Ford's X-Tapes and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Rain

2. Nights I Cry

3. Space

4. Heartbreak on the Westside

5. All For Nothing ft. Rick Ross

6. Only One

7. Chrome 'In My Feelings' LIVE