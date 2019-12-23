mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Paloma Ford Breaks The Drought With "Rain"

Milca P.
December 23, 2019 04:19
54 Views
00
2
Image via Global Think EntertainmentImage via Global Think Entertainment
Image via Global Think Entertainment

Drought
Paloma Ford

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Paloma returns.


Paloma Ford has been on a break on the music side of things, but she has returned to resume with her newest "Rain" track, once more delivering on a delicate set of vocals to create an enchanting selection.

"'Rain' represents all the emotional highs at the start of a relationship," Ford tells Complex of the cut. "When passion, romance, and energy completely overwhelm your best judgments and insecurities. It’s the seductive moment when you decide to let your guard down and take a leap of faith, despite realizing you may have left yourself vulnerable to somebody that doesn’t love as hard as you." 

The new song will appear on Paloma's forthcoming X TAPES project.

Listen below.

Quotable Lyrics

Can you just rain down on me?
Don't go chasing waterfalls
I need all your attention baby
Plans tonight. Just put them to the side

Paloma Ford
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  2
  54
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Paloma Ford new music new song Songs Rain r&b rnb
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Paloma Ford Breaks The Drought With "Rain"
00
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject