Paloma Ford Breaks The Drought With "Rain"

Paloma Ford has been on a break on the music side of things, but she has returned to resume with her newest "Rain" track, once more delivering on a delicate set of vocals to create an enchanting selection.

"'Rain' represents all the emotional highs at the start of a relationship," Ford tells Complex of the cut. "When passion, romance, and energy completely overwhelm your best judgments and insecurities. It’s the seductive moment when you decide to let your guard down and take a leap of faith, despite realizing you may have left yourself vulnerable to somebody that doesn’t love as hard as you."

The new song will appear on Paloma's forthcoming X TAPES project.

Listen below.

Quotable Lyrics

Can you just rain down on me?

Don't go chasing waterfalls

I need all your attention baby

Plans tonight. Just put them to the side