Hulu's latest original film, Palm Springs, set a new record for the most viewed opening weekend for a film on the streaming platform. It also generated the most social media traffic during an opening weekend for a film on Hulu.

Rich Polk / Getty Images

Palm Springs debuted at Sundance Film Festival in January and sold streaming rights to Hulu and Neon for over $17.5 million, setting a record for the biggest deal in the history of the festival.

The film follows two wedding guests who develop a romance while stuck in a time-loop, stuck living the same day over and over again.

Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, and J.K. Simmons star in the movie.

“We both like a little fucked-upped-ness in our comedy,” Samberg told Rolling Stone, on working with Milioti. “And the more weird and edgy and fucked up it got, the more she was willing to play with it. I think that’s a big part of her personality … and I don’t think she had been afforded a lot of opportunities to go there in her career.”

Critics have praised Palm Springs, handing it a 92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, which ranks it as one of the top comedies of the year.

