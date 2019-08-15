Reebok and London-based skateboarding brand Palace have today announced their Fall/Winter 19 capsule collection, featuring three new takes on Reebok’s Pro Workout Low silhouette.

The two brands first collaborated on a Pro Workout Low design in 2014 and the kicks have been deemed a skatewear sample in the UK ever since.

“Reebok is special to skateboarders in the UK,” said Palace founder, Lev Tanju. “They all grew up around it and wearing it, so this partnership makes a lot of sense.”

The Reebok x Palace FW19 Pro Workout Low will be available in monochromatic red and white colorways, as well as a black/gum rendition. Each colorway features Palace detailing throughout, a co-branded footbed, a rubber outsole for enhanced grip, a mixed-leather upper, and additional protective overlays ideal for skate enthusiasts.

Priced at $130, the trio of sneakers will be available exclusively in Palace stores and at PalaceSkateboards.com starting Friday, August 16 at 6pm ET.

Reebok x Palace FW19 Pro Workout Low

Reebok x Palace FW19 Pro Workout Low

Reebok x Palace FW19 Pro Workout Low