Due to the Coronavirus, we are all locked up in our homes with nowhere to go, for the foreseeable future. For many athletes, the isolation can make you go stir crazy and numerous sports figures have dealt with the quarantine in different ways. UFC fighter Paige VanZant is taking a unique approach to it all as she has begun posting NSFW photos of herself and her significant other, on Instagram.

Of course, IG has some pretty strict nudity rules although if you watch any of those Demon Time lives you would probably feel otherwise. Either way, VanZant has been taking carefully coordinated photos that cover her and her man's private parts. Almost every day, she posts some snaps on the gram and her fans seem to be split on it all.

If you take one gander into her comments section, you notice that people either love the photos or hate them and dismiss them as cringe-worthy attempts at getting attention. Regardless of what it is, it appears to be helping VanZant pass the time and at the end of the day, that's all that really matters. It's not like she is hurting anyone with these.

Regardless, this begs the question of whether or not VanZant would be posting these if we weren't in the midst of a pandemic.