Page Kennedy Taps Xzibit, Method Man, Elzhi & More On New Album "Page"

Page Kennedy is a man who wears many hats. From acting to comedy to music, Kennedy can do it all and he has certainly been able to capture the attention of fans for many years. Coming from Detroit, Kennedy fully embraces the sounds of his era, and on his new project Page, Kennedy delivers energetic anthems that contain some of hip-hop's most beloved journeymen.

For instance, the track "Pain" contains features from both Elzhi and Method Man who help add to what is already a powerful track. Chief Wakil and Ali Caldwell both make a couple of appearances on this effort, while Xzibit can be found on the eighth song, "Setup." Lonny Bereal also gets a spot on the album with the track "Queen."

From start to finish, this is a solid effort from Kennedy and if you've been waiting on new music from him, definitely give this a spin.

Tracklist:

1. Woke

2. Pain (ft. Elzhi & Method Man)

3. Fear (ft. Chief Wakil)

4. Safe (ft. Chief Wakil & Ali Caldwell)

5. Shine

6. Ride

7. Queen (ft. Lonny Bereal)

8. Setup (ft. Xzibit)

9. Arielle (ft. Ali Caldwell)

10. Flowers