Page Kennedy, Method Man & Elzhi Bring The "Pain"

Though it has occasionally been said that bars are no longer present in the rap game, the reality is that they are present for anybody willing to look. And as it happens, Page Kennedy is here to facilitate your search, uniting esteemed lyricists Elzhi and Method Man for a lyrically-driven posse cut off his upcoming album Page. While it might have been a daunting task to keep stride with Elz and Meth, Page Kennedy proves he's more than up to the task, adeptly setting things off with a quotable-driven opening verse.

"I want to be the best and make money, I want that GOAT cheese," spits Page, over a slick beat from Mic West. "Make paper like Oak trees." Elzhi grasps the simple concept -- spit dope flows and setup clever bars -- and runs with it. "As a top five I'm destined to kill, if I body they ghostwriters that's me possessing the skill," he spits. Method Man closes out the track with an inspired verse, his signature flow on display as he showcases an impressive mind for wordplay. "I'm too complex with concepts but I stay in my lane," he spits. "Bout my conquest to confess, I ain't saying a thang / cold as compress or calm West, we are nothing the same."

Look out for Page Kennedy's upcoming album Page, set to drop on February 19th.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

What's pain, is it revenge that made you bust stainless steel?

Addiction with needle injections rush veins, it's ill

As a top five I'm destined to kill,

If I body they ghostwriters that's me possessing the skill



