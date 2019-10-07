mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Page Kennedy Issues "Straight Bars III" Mixtape

Milca P.
October 06, 2019 22:25
Page Kennedy drops off new track.


Page Kennedy is back with a new offering, delivering on the latest installment of his Straight Bars series.

For the third year in a row, the Detroit emcee and comedia return to connect with collaborators that include Kid Vishis, Che Noir, Daylyt, Fatt Father, Kuniva, RJ Payne, Axel Leon, and OG the Real across 10 tracks on Straight Bars III.

“It’s straight fire,” Kennedy tells HipHopDX. “No hooks, no skits, no gimmicks — straight bars. I made this series for the Hip Hop fans that love freestyles, the fans that love bars spit on radio shows, the fans of battle rap. I come from the Hip Hop Shop. This is the energy of just the skill of rapping.”

