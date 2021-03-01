mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Page Kennedy & Xzibit Go Back And Forth On "Setup"

Mitch Findlay
March 01, 2021 17:47
119 Views
10
0
EMPIRE DistributionEMPIRE Distribution
EMPIRE Distribution

Setup
Page Kennedy Feat. Xzibit

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Xzibit and Page Kennedy engage in some impressive back and forth rhyming on "Setup."


Page Kennedy is a man of many talents, ranging from the art of comedy to the art of rapping. Following the release of his brand new album Page, the latter was certainly in full effect, especially on the highlight Xzibit duet "Setup," which finds the pair trading some back-and-forth bars.

Picking up where his recent Serial Killers project left off, X takes to the percussive instrumental with a focused teardown of the current societal state, embracing his violent urges. "Shot up n***as on some John Wick, stuck on some wild shit," he raps. "Little blonde bitch say she got a line on a live lick, put a gun to his face and make him reach for outer space." Kennedy tags in effortlessly, weaving a complex scheme as he paints a hilariously vivid picture. "Bout to race to the hood to get that good head that she promised," he raps, setting up the outlandish punchline. "She said that she honest, body is sick, make my dick projectile vomit."

For more where that came from, be sure to check out Page Kennedy's brand new project Page right here. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Shot up n***as on some John Wick, stuck on some wild shit
Little blonde bitch say she got a line on a live lick,
Put a gun to his face and make him reach for outer space
Out of place is how I feel every time I'm bout to
Race to the hood to get that good head that she promised
She said that she honest, body is sick, make my dick projectile vomit

Xzibit & Page Kennedy 

Page Kennedy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  119
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Page Kennedy Xzibit page
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Page Kennedy & Xzibit Go Back And Forth On "Setup"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject