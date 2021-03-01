Page Kennedy & Xzibit Go Back And Forth On "Setup"

Page Kennedy is a man of many talents, ranging from the art of comedy to the art of rapping. Following the release of his brand new album Page, the latter was certainly in full effect, especially on the highlight Xzibit duet "Setup," which finds the pair trading some back-and-forth bars.

Picking up where his recent Serial Killers project left off, X takes to the percussive instrumental with a focused teardown of the current societal state, embracing his violent urges. "Shot up n***as on some John Wick, stuck on some wild shit," he raps. "Little blonde bitch say she got a line on a live lick, put a gun to his face and make him reach for outer space." Kennedy tags in effortlessly, weaving a complex scheme as he paints a hilariously vivid picture. "Bout to race to the hood to get that good head that she promised," he raps, setting up the outlandish punchline. "She said that she honest, body is sick, make my dick projectile vomit."

For more where that came from, be sure to check out Page Kennedy's brand new project Page right here.

