PacSun, with help from A$AP Rocky, who has partnered to serve as Guest Artistic Director for the brand, is releasing a capsule collection with Vans as well as the sports heritage brand Russell Athletic.

For the Vans drop, there will be two new versions of the Old Skool silhouette, while the Russell Athletic capsule will include four styles ranging from T-shirts to sweats.



Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

“This partnership is special to me because it’s a collaboration that combines my roots, ASAP Worldwide, and some of the most respected heritage brands that have roots in both the sportswear and lifestyle worlds,” Rocky said in a press release, according to Complex. “Together with Pacsun, we will be releasing several limited edition collections that are both nostalgic and forward at the same time.”

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Rocky in this new role, he is the perfect combination of high fashion and streetwear appeal,” said Alfred Chang, co-CEO of Pacsun. “Rocky’s energy and outlook on culture really translates in his designs, and we’re looking forward to our customers embracing it as much as we do and sharing the unique product offerings and collaborations that they’re always looking for.”

Check out some of the looks below.

