Pacman Da Gunman Links Up With Nipsey Hussle, Wale & More On "Less Is More"

At the top of the year, Pacman da Gunman dropped off his 16-track project Lord Knows, a joint tape with Yhung T.O. He began the rollout of his brand new EP Less Is More back in April, tapping in with Detroit emcee Icewear Vezzo for its lead single "Did That." He followed up shortly thereafter with "Zero Tolerance," a single featuring fellow Crenshaw native Nipsey Hussle and Mozzy.

Debuted just days before the EP arrived, "One Piece," features DMV-born rapper Wale. “I always wanted to do an All Money In X MMG collaboration so reached out to Wale and he executed just how I thought he would,” Pacman said about the collab. “The record was aimed for the club audience, specifically the strippers. I feel like this is a record that they can get craccin’ to and run a bag up off of… if I slide the joint and they playing this specific record I’m going dollar bill crazy!”

The final feature comes from Blac Youngsta. Stream the All Money In No Money Out Records artist's latest EP Less Is More and let us know what you think down below.

Tracklist:

1. The Truth

2. Hunnit Thousand

3. Appealin

4. A Million Ways

5. Zero Tolerance feat. Nipsey Hussle, Mozzy

6. Did That feat. Icewear Vezzo

7. One Piece feat. Wale

8. Better Know It (Remix) feat. Blac Youngsta