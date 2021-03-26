Pacman Da Gunman Enlists Nipsey Hussle & Mozzy For "Zero Tolerance"

Pacman Da Gunman has returned with his latest drop "Zero Tolerance," a west coast posse cut featuring Mozzy and a posthumous verse from Nipsey Hussle. Obviously, Hussle's presence will be a major selling point for many, and he certainly doesn't disappoint.

Charged with opening things up with the chorus, Nip brings a commanding presence to the sparse and threatening instrumental. "Don't even try I know you n***as too well," he raps, holding it down for the second verse. "What's the chance while pumping gas you catch me slippin' at Shell / I can't respect you if you in it for thrills." Pacman keeps stride with his own verse, shrugging off the constant struggle to keep a grounded moral compass. "My conscious begging for murder it's potent when I'm drinking," he raps. "My losses made me a savage convert me to a demon."

Charged with closing "Zero Tolerance" out, Mozzy slides in with a quicker flow, taking aim at snakes in the grass in his opening bars. "You ain't get to disrespect the dead unless you killed a n***a," he warns. "They ain't close their mouth when apprehended, I ain't feel them n***as / pivot ain't respected, n***as out here cutting deals with bitches."

Check out the track for yourself now, and show some love to Pacman, Nipsey, and Mozzy in the comments below.

