Pacman Da Gunman Drops "6325" To Close Out 2021

December 22, 2021
6325
Pacman Da Gunman

All Money In's Pacman Da Gunman drops off his latest project, "6325."


The All Money In crew have held it down for Los Angeles since the tragic passing of Nipsey Hussle. J. Stone and Pacman Da Gunman's careers continue to flourish as they keep Nip's name alive. Pacman, specifically, has been getting active this year. He teamed up with Yhung T.O. earlier this year for Lord Knows, then he slid through with his latest solo project, Less Is More.

The rapper is making sure that he ends 2021 off on a high note with his third offering of the year, 6325. The rapper's latest body of work is a tight 10-songs in total with a run-time of a little over 30 minutes. Pacman enlists a slew of collaborators including posthumous contributions from Nipsey Hussle on "City Love."

Check the project out below.

