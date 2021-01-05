mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pacman Da Gunman & Yhung T.O. Put On For The West On "Lord Knows"

Aron A.
January 05, 2021 14:43
Lord Knows
Pacman Da Gunman & Yhung T.O.

Pacman Da Gunman and Yhung T.O. connect for a brand new collaborative project.


A new generation of rap in the West Coast has been ushering in a new era in hip-hop. Beyond the mainstream artists who've had a grip on the game for a while, the regional scene has been exploding with talent. Some of them have come from budding collectives while others have been grinding out for years.

With 2021 officially upon us, Pacman Da Gunman and Yhung T.O. are setting the tone with their new project, Lord Knows. The collaborative effort from the Cali MCs is sixteen songs in length with production coming from Beat Boy and SpaceNTime predominantly. Other producers who contributed to the project include K-Lud and EyeQ.

Press play below on the brand new collaborative project from Pacman Da Gunman and Yhung T.O., Lord Knows.

