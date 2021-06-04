Pacman Da Gunman & Wale Drop Off The Bouncy New Single "One Piece"

Over the past several months, Pacman da Gunman has been releasing a steady stream of music. Within the first days of the New Year, Pacman teamed up with Yhung T.O. for the 16-track joint project Lord Knows. Since then, the Crenshaw rapper has treated fans with numerous singles, from his Nipsey Hussle and Mozzy-assisted cut "Zero Tolerance" in March to his most recently released single, the Icewear Vezzo-assisted track "Did That."

Now, the prolific West Coast artist is back with "One Piece," a bouncy new single featuring veteran DMV rapper Wale.

"One Piece" comes laced with production courtesy of SpaceNTime, Syphon, and eyeQ, and during his guest verse, Wale steals the show by channels the single's infectious West Coast vibe and even shouts out Nipsey Hussle's classic mantra, "The Marathon Continues."

Listen to Pacman da Gunman and Wale's "One Piece" below and let us know if you're a fan of their new collab.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm the guy when it come to DMV

And we both got stripes, call it Run TMC

It's a marathon here in Pyer Moss sneaks

N*ggas full time rappers, N*ggas part-time g's

Please!