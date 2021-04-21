mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pacman Da Gunman & Icewear Vezzo Team Up On "Did That"

Aron A.
April 20, 2021 21:05
Did That
Pacman Da Gunman Feat. Icewear Vezzo

Pacman Da Gunman & Icewear Vezzo team up for a banger.


The West Coast is thriving right now. The current wave of artists emerging from California has been putting on for Los Angeles and beyond in their own way as they usher in a new era of hip-hop. However, many of them aren't just up-and-comers who had one hot single. It's a slew of legends who've played a role in propping up the underground scene and helping put a spotlight on it.

Pacman Da Gunman is known for his affiliation to Nipsey Hussle but his latest releases have proved that he stands on his own two. This week, Pacman connected with Icewear Vezzo for a chilling new banger titled, "Did That." The banger brings the two rappers together as they discuss authenticity and resilience in both the street and the rap game.

Quotable Lyrics
Cuban links presidential, talkin' all summer
Bought a buildin', and the business payin' all the renters
Cold ace get drunk in my new space
Bought a chopper in a may' for the new place

