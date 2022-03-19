Pacman Da Gunman & Hit-Boy Team Up For Bouncy New Track "Not Your Average"

Coming out of Los Angeles, Pacman Da Gunman has certainly impressed with his sound. The artist stays true to his West Coast roots, and he has all of the lyricism and songwriting ability to back up the hype he has been receiving. In fact, Pacman has even gotten the praise of Hit-Boy who recently linked up with the West Coast star for a brand new track called "Not Your Average."

On this song, Pacman and Hit-Boy provide that signature West Coast bounce, all while the MC offers up some braggadocios lyrics that speak to his newfound status, as well as his confidence in the game. There is no doubt that Pacman Da Gunman is an artist to watch out for right now, and this new song is yet another example of what he can do on the mic.

You can check out the brand new song, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Palm itchin' so I'm on my way to get it

Keep them people's out of my business, I ain't struggled in a minute

Now she always in her feelings, I fucked her in a minute

But she know, she gotta suck it 'til I finish, huh?