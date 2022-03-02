mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pacman Da Gunman & Hit-Boy Link Up Peezy On "Told Us Not To Do It"

Aron A.
March 02, 2022 11:20
672 Views
22
1
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Told Us Not To Do It
Pacman Da Gunman & Hit-Boy Feat. Peezy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (5)
Rate
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Pacman Da Gunman and Hit-Boy connect with Peezy for their new single, "Told Us Not To Do It."


Hit-Boy's on one hell of a run right now. The producer logged in numerous projects with Nas, locked in with Big Sean, and left his imprint on some of the biggest projects in hip-hop in the past few years. However, he still has more music in the vault that he's slowly unloading on the masses. He's preparing to come through with a new project with Pacman Da Gunman. The All Money In rapper and producer recently unveiled the single, "Find A Balance" with Dom Kennedy, and now, he and Hit-Boy are back with a brand new single. "Told Us Not To Do it" brings together Pacman Da Gunman and Peezy over Hit-Boy's production. Pac and Peezy's resilience is layered over eerie piano keys as the two rappers detail the hurdles they've overcome throughout their careers.

Quotable Lyrics
Remember I was down bad, I'm the man now
N***a come around playing then its man down
Took a shot, and it worked, got the pepper for it
Bitch braggin' on her n***a like his name important

Pacman Da Gunman Hit-Boy Peezy
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Pacman Da Gunman & Hit-Boy Link Up Peezy On "Told Us Not To Do It"
22
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject