Pacman Da Gunman & Hit-Boy Link Up Peezy On "Told Us Not To Do It"

Hit-Boy's on one hell of a run right now. The producer logged in numerous projects with Nas, locked in with Big Sean, and left his imprint on some of the biggest projects in hip-hop in the past few years. However, he still has more music in the vault that he's slowly unloading on the masses. He's preparing to come through with a new project with Pacman Da Gunman. The All Money In rapper and producer recently unveiled the single, "Find A Balance" with Dom Kennedy, and now, he and Hit-Boy are back with a brand new single. "Told Us Not To Do it" brings together Pacman Da Gunman and Peezy over Hit-Boy's production. Pac and Peezy's resilience is layered over eerie piano keys as the two rappers detail the hurdles they've overcome throughout their careers.

Quotable Lyrics

Remember I was down bad, I'm the man now

N***a come around playing then its man down

Took a shot, and it worked, got the pepper for it

Bitch braggin' on her n***a like his name important