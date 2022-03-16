Pacman Da Gunman & Hit-Boy Are "Not Your Average" On Latest Collab

Pacman Da Gunman is coming for necks in 2022. The rapper's slowly unveiled new singles alongside Hit-Boy over the past few months in anticipation of their forthcoming collaborative project together. If the past few singles are any indication, Hit-Boy and Pacman Da Gunman will be coming through with a fire body of work that emphasizes the raw and gritty nature of West Coast hip-hop.

This week, the two slid through with their latest collab, "Not Your Average." The pulsating West Coast bassline leads the way as Pacman sticks his competition with a reminder that he remains a leader in L.A.

The latest release from the two artists follows previous singles like "Find A Balance" and "Told Us Not To Do It."

Check out Pacman Da Gunman and Hit-Boy's new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

Know some n***as got rich then they left the game

Me, I just left the hood, n***a

Ask my youngin's, I just dropped off them good, n***a

Ask my youngins, I'm way worth than Suge, n***a

I was 12 years old with the pull n***a

