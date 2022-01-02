The Packers reportedly intend to use their franchise tag on star wide receiver Davante Adams if long-term contract talks fall through. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that the move is viewed as an "eventuality" for the team.

Tagging Adams would run the Packers approximately $20 million next year and they're already expected to be $37.6 million over the 2022 cap without factoring in the All-Pro.



In addition to Adams being at the end of his contract, legendary Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could also be looking for a new home this offseason as he has a potential opt-out coming up. Adams has said that Rodgers' decision plays a massive role in his own.

"I mean, I'm sure. ... Naturally. Why wouldn't it? I'm playing with the best quarterback to play the game," Adams told reporters Wednesday. "There's nothing other than having a connection that I built up with my guy, and playing a certain way, so there's that expectation, there's that friendship built up in it."

He added: "There's a lot that goes into it, so obviously to a certain extent it won't be the end-all, be-all, but it'll definitely be something I'm monitoring and paying attention to, to see where his head is at after all of this."

