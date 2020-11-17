It's still unclear why there's even a "share" button on adult entertainment videos. Without that, this entire situation would likely have been avoided.

Kamal Martin, a rookie linebacker for the Green Bay Packers, found himself in a tough situation after he accidentally pressed "share" on a video that he was presumably enjoying, letting the world know that he was watching Brandi Love and Cory Chase in a porn video together. The tweet was sent out prior to the Packers' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it forced Martin to freak out and delete all evidence of his social footprint.

As reported by several sources including Complex, the rookie deleted his entire account, but that wasn't before he tried claiming that he was hacked.

"My Twitter is being hacked," he said, using the age-old excuse. "Nobody listen to tweets from this account!! Thank you and GPG!"

Shortly afterward, he went one step further and deleted his account altogether, which will surely prevent an error like this from happening again.

Rookie mistake...

Kamal Martin's Twitter account remains deactivated as of this publication. As for Instagram, he's still active there but he hasn't posted in a while.

Have you ever made an error like this?

