Former Green Bay Packers receiver Greg Jennings labeled Aaron Rodgers a "selfish guy," during an interview on FOX Sports’ First Things First on Friday. Jennings and Rodgers played together from 2006 through 2012.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy,” said Jennings, while discussing a report that Rodgers wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL. “I get it, he’s at the end of his career, and so it’s like, ‘Okay, I’m going to take whatever I can take.’ But you can’t do that and want to win. How are you going to try to win? I get it, guys got to look out for themselves. But in looking out for yourself, you cut out the legs of others. And understanding at this position, at the quarterback position, you cut out more than just a pair of legs. You cut out a few pairs of legs. For me, this is contradicted to what he’s saying he wants to do.”



Al Bello / Getty Images

Pat McAfee, who routinely speaks with Rodgers for his program, The Pat McAfee Show, recently said that the reports are “categorically false."

Rodgers, who turns 39 years old this season, is expected to make a decision regarding his future with the Packers, as well as the NFL as a whole, in the coming weeks.

Check out Jenning's comments on Rodgers below.

