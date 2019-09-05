Aside from some huge signing in the NBA, the summer is typically incredibly dry when it comes to sports news. Thankfully, that's all about to change now that the NFL officially starts today. Yes, that's right, Football is here to stay for the next six months or so and fans couldn't be any happier. There are a plethora of teams who are good enough to compete for a championship and spectators are curious to see how it will all play out. While Sunday is the day most people are excited about, you can't forget about Thursday Night Football, where the first game of the season will be played.

The Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers will be battling each other at Soldier Field in Chicago tonight and it will be a fight between two NFC North juggernauts. The Bears are a team in position to go far this season while the Packers are trying to bounce back from an abysmal 2018 campaign. This matchup is certain to be a fantastic one and considering the rivalry between these two, it should be quite the spectacle for football fans everywhere, regardless of your allegiances.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

If you plan on watching the game tonight, you will be able to so as of 8:20 PM EST. For those watching on TV, the game is being broadcasted by NBC, while NBCSports.com and fuboTV are streaming the match.

[Via]