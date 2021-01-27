Pacers' Caris LeVert Expected To Make Full Recovery After Kidney Surgery

After undergoing surgery on Monday (January 25) to treat a cancerous growth in his left kidney, the Indiana Pacers have announced that Caris LeVert is expected to make a full recovery. They also note that while no further treatment is needed, the 26-year-old Ohio native, "will be out indefinitely."

The small mass on his kidney was discovered during routine post-trade physical and medical tests before the trade had been finalized. LeVert was traded this year to the Pacers as part of a deal that sent James Harden from Houston to the Rockets, then was dealt by the Rockets to the Pacers for Victor Oladipo.

The surgery was performed by a local hospital in Indianapolis. The Pacers' have vowed to support him and stick by his side throughout the process no matter how long his return will take.



"I've always known Caris from afar, I've never known him as a person," Pacers center Myles Turner told ESPN. "I've always heard great things about him, obviously as a basketball player and an individual, so I think that's what we have in this culture. He's gonna fit so perfectly whenever that is, but right now we're not really worried about basketball with him. We want him to continue to fight through this. I think it was a real win for the organization."

