The Boring Comany is the "infrastructure and tunnel construction" company that Elon Musk founded back in late 2016. Though it's name might lead you to believe that it's...well boring; Musk has also managed to sell 50,000 simple black caps inscribed with the company name, as well as 20,000 flamethrowers (or "not flamethrowers") which look kinda like adult water guns. It's looking like Elon might be owing a certain drug lord's brother some royalties though, as Pablo Escobar's brother, Roberto, is claiming Musk "ripped off" his idea, and beat him to the finish. So now, he's come up with his own version of the gadget, and it looks like he's feeling fired up too, as he's even considering taking legal action against Musk.

Reportedly, one of Elon's guy was out in Medellin that summer, when he and Roberto allegedly got to talking about a gimmicky, toy-like flamethrower that could be used to "burn money" - apparently burning cash was one of the Escobar's favorite hobbies (an Escobar flex). Roberto's camp claims that nothing ended up coming out of that convo, until January of 2018, when Elon suddenly revealed The Boring Company's "Not a Flamethrower," actually ended up generating the company millions in the first few days of being made available. Needles to say, Escobar was fuming. Now, they've apparently gone and put out their own Escobar Inc. $249 version of the contraption, which is similar in it's play-like design, but in a brighter colorway. More importantly, Roberto and his family are now allegedly considering their options in potentially taking legal action against Musk and his company on counts of intellectual property theft.