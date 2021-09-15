Pa Salieu Shares Surprise EP "Afrikan Rebel"

Pa Salieu made a massive statement in 2020 with the release of "Frontline" but he cemented his greatness with the release of his debut project, Send Them To Coventry. This year, he's laid low, only releasing his single, "Glidin'" ft. slowthai. Now, he's back in action wth a surprise drop titled, Afrikan Rebel. The three-song EP includes appearances from Tay Iwar, Obongjayar, and Zlatan.

"Fundamentally Afrikan Rebel is about being proud and loud about where you come from in,” said Pa Salieu of the EP. “For me that is Africa. Growing up in the UK especially having spent my early years in Gambia wasn’t always easy being black and especially not black African with an African accent, but I have always been taught to be proud of who I am and have never shied away from that fact for better or for worse.”