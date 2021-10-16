Pa Salieu Drops Party Banger "Bad"

Coming fresh off his latest EP, Afrikan Rebel, Pa Salieu is back with his latest single, "Bad," marking his first-ever collaboration with Manchester song-writer Aitch.

The track is an absolute party rager, with groovy African beats, an insanely catchy hook, and synergy between the collaborators. The Coventry-raised rapper has been tearing up the UK Drill scene for a hot minute, with his debut single "Frontline" steadily taking its place as the most played track of 2020 on BBC Radio 1Xtra. The hit single led to exposure for the up-and-coming artist, who made his US TV debut with his performance of the song on Jimmy Fallon, followed by his first tour last May.

Check out the song and music video below.

Quotable Lyrics:

See, they call me the problem solver

She lovÐµ it when I give her controlla (Mm-mh)

ShÐµ wanna get lit, not sober (Mm-mh)

Give her the Hennessy and cola (Mm-mh)