Pa Salieu & Backroad Gee Keep It Within The Circle On "My Family"

Aron A.
September 12, 2020 16:52
My Family
PA Salieu Feat. BackRoad Gee

The two buzzing UK rappers connect for an aggressive new banger.


PA Salieu and BackRoad Gee have proven to be a potent combination when on the song track. The UK rappers have been bubbling over the past year, teaming up on songs like "Party Popper" alongside Ambush Buzzworl. Now, with just the two of them to swap bars, they've linked up for a brand new single titled, "My Family." The two rappers deliver some grim ragga vibes; backed by an eerie drill beat while their roots in the Caribbean inform their bars. They arrive with dominance on the track while maintaining that same level of high energy throughout the record.

The song also arrived with an accompanying black-and-white video that finds PA Salieu and BackRoad Gee exuding the same energy that the song carries. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 4-door dinger
Ting go clap, tryna hit them figures
Ghetto baby, grew up 'round them killas
City full of spinnas, never touch a civilian

