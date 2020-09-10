mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pa Salieu & BackRoad Gee Do It For The Fam With "My Family"

Dre D.
September 10, 2020 16:22
112 Views
01
0
Pa SalieuPa Salieu
Pa Salieu

My Family
PA Salieu Feat. BackRoad Gee
Produced by The FaNaTiX

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Pa Salieu is here to stay.


Young Coventry artist Pa Salieu has been one of the most exciting new talents coming out of the UK for some time now. His versatility is bolstered by a willingness to experiment and a strong connection to his Gambian identity, creating an interesting fusion of Afroswing, dancehall, and drill aesthetics.

The young rapper started the year with a runaway hit, dropping the video for "Frontline" and garnering huge co-signs from UK heavy-hitters J Hus and SL

Despite being shot in the head in February outside a Coventry bar, he has kept the ball rolling with a slew of successful singles, exploding onto the scene with sheer talent and personality. Less than a month later, his collaboration with SL "Hit the Block" was featured on Virgil Abloh's lockdown playlist for Vogue

He continues this run with "My Family", enlisting East London rapper BackRoad Gee for an aggressive dancehall-inspired tune. The pair have been teasing the song since a snippet from the recording session surfaced on social media, prompting enthusiastic anticipation from fans. With this single, Pa Salieu solidifies himself as an unstoppable rising force in the UK scene. 

With production from London-based team The FaNaTiX, it looks like Pa Salieu and BackRoad Gee have an international hit on their hands.

Quotable Lyrics

Mazza, mazza
Ride for my killy killy
No cap, buss a bell
Make it ring like that
Have you ever seen a madman giggle like that
You don't roll up a brudda like that, you don't smoke like that

PA Salieu
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  112
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
PA Salieu BackRoad Gee The FaNaTiX uk hip hop drill
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Pa Salieu & BackRoad Gee Do It For The Fam With "My Family"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject