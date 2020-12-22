mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

P Yungin Makes A Formal Introduction On "Demons Everywhere I Go"

Aron A.
December 22, 2020 15:14
44 Views
Demons Everywhere I Go
P Yungin

The up-and-coming rapper taps NBA Youngboy for two songs on his new project, "Demons Everywhere I Go."


Florida's P Yungin has been steady on the rise throughout the year. The NBA Youngboy-affiliate dropped off his single, "I'm On" earlier this year alongside the Baton Rouge rapper which has been making some serious noise. He maintains the momentum of the single with his debut project, Demons Everywhere I Go. With fifteen songs in total, Yungin offers a broader look into his artistry as he tackles hard-hitting Southern instrumentals with stories from the reality of the environment he grew up in. 

Of course, NBA Youngboy makes an appearance on the project. Two times, actually. Along with "I'm On," NBA Youngboy helps close out Demons Everywhere I Go with P Yungin on "Up The Glock." 

Check out P Yungin's new project, Demons Everywhere I Go below. 

